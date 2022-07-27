The Med-City Moonshots prepare for matchup with the Rochester Honkers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City Moonshots are hitting the diamond this weekend as they take on the Rochester Honkers.
The Moonshots smoked the Hometown Heroes a few weekends ago, 16-4.
The Moonshots can play.
They will play at Mayo Field this Saturday against the Honkers.
The Moonshots did a lot of infield work and worked on their hitting tonight to get ready for the game this weekend.
Third baseman Stuart Batterson says the Moonshots will be ready.
"It's going to be a tough matchup, but I think we can do it. They like to hit it out in the outfield a lot and we've just got to be prepared for the challenge. We like the competition," says Stuart.
First pitch on Saturday is at 5:30.
The Honkers will host Eau Claire right after they play the Moonshots.