The Med-City Moonshots hit the diamond against the Rochester Honkers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers hosted the Med-City Moonshots at Mayo Field on Saturday night.
The Moonshots are an adapted baseball team in Rochester.
The team practiced a lot of infield work and did some batting practice leading up to this game with the Honkers.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Jacob in the middle of the game to see how it was going.
"We are playing the best we can. We are cheering on our teammates, which is the most important thing. And we always have a positive attitude whenever things don't go expected," says Jacob Elegbede.