The Mayo Spartans girls' tennis team is off to a strong start.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Spartans girls' tennis team is off to a hot start.
They have not lost yet this season.
In twenty-six seasons, the Spartans have made it to the State Tournament twenty-five times.
This year, they're hoping to bring home a trophy for the first time in program history.
The senior captains say this team is so deep and they all communicate well.
Seven of the ten top athletes are back this year and they're hoping to make some noise.
Head Coach Jeff Demaray says the Spartans need to take it one day at a time and get better every single practice.
Mayo started the season strong, knocking off the defending State Champs, Minnetonka.
The team is not done yet.
"I think that was kind of the confirmation of this is our year. We've been preparing all season, outside of season for this moment. So I think that was the confidence booster we needed and now we kind of have momentum with us," says Senior Claire Loftus.
"We are very, very experienced. This team really doesn't have any weaknesses. This is the strongest set of singles players we've put on the tennis court. It maybe compares to one in the early two-thousands, but this is the strongest in probably the last twenty years in singles," says Coach Demaray.
The Spartans host Mankato West on Tuesday afternoon.