The Mayo Spartans football team is focusing on unity this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Spartans are coming off a dominant season with just two losses.
The team knocked off Owatonna in the Section Championship Game and then lost in the first round of the State Tournament to Mahtomedi.
But the Spartans are hungry this year.
They have two athletes competing for the starting quarterback sport and are bringing back a lot of experience.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Head Coach Danny Holcomb and one of the Spartans linemen and both emphasized how hard these guys work and the passion they bring to each practice.
Coach Holcomb said the team is focusing on one thing in particular.
"The biggest thing is team unity. You can have all the talent in the world or you can put all the work in, but if they're not on the same page, it's pretty much useless, so we're really focusing on that," says Coach Holcomb.
"Just going out there to play with your brothers that you've been with for ten or eleven years. Plus it's like your final ride. Your senior year. It's fun to go out with your friends for the last time," says Senior Ethan Kramer.
The Spartans open up their season on the road against Owatonna.