The Mayo Spartans football team is competing in a new section this season

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Mayo Spartans football team is competing in a new section this season

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school football is almost here and the Mayo Spartans are getting ready to play in a new section this season. 

The Spartans are now in Section 6A and they are gearing up for the extra challenge. 

"We do know we have, I would be willing to bet, that is the toughest schedule in the state," says Head Coach Donny Holcomb. 

"I love it.  We're the underdogs.  Nobody believes in us.  Moving up to 6A is going to be the hardest challenge that Mayo High School has ever faced and I'm really excited for it.  I just can't wait for the first game of the season to prove everybody wrong," says senior Reminton Gau. 

The Mayo Spartans football season will look a little different this year. 

The team is moving up to Section 6A. 

The Spartans are coming off a strong year, falling to Mankato West twice for the only losses of the season. 

This year, Mayo will face new schools and they're focusing on the basics. 

"Well, heading into week one is just like any other year.  We want to make sure that we're prepared.  That we're in shape.  That we're ready for contact.  That we can run the basics of our offense and defense without making a ton of mistakes," says Coach Holcomb. 

The Spartans are embracing the new challenge of the season. 

It starts off the field, but Mayo hopes to finish strong when the games kick off. 

"Just a family.  We're all one.  We have two words that describe our program.  It's attitude and effort.  And every single one of those kids has those words," says Gau. 

"I think the sky's the limit for them.  I honestly do.  We know that going against 6A schools and a school that has twice the enrollment that we do and others that are up there that we don't have as many kids in the school.  We know the offensive and defensive line we don't have maybe the depth that some of those schools do, but that's the way it is and we just push through it.  We expect big things out of all our kids," says Coach Holcomb. 

The Spartans start the season on the road against Burnsville on August 31st.

Recommended for you