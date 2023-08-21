The Mayo Spartans football team is competing in a new section this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school football is almost here and the Mayo Spartans are getting ready to play in a new section this season.
The Spartans are now in Section 6A and they are gearing up for the extra challenge.
"We do know we have, I would be willing to bet, that is the toughest schedule in the state," says Head Coach Donny Holcomb.
"I love it. We're the underdogs. Nobody believes in us. Moving up to 6A is going to be the hardest challenge that Mayo High School has ever faced and I'm really excited for it. I just can't wait for the first game of the season to prove everybody wrong," says senior Reminton Gau.
The Mayo Spartans football season will look a little different this year.
The team is moving up to Section 6A.
The Spartans are coming off a strong year, falling to Mankato West twice for the only losses of the season.
This year, Mayo will face new schools and they're focusing on the basics.
"Well, heading into week one is just like any other year. We want to make sure that we're prepared. That we're in shape. That we're ready for contact. That we can run the basics of our offense and defense without making a ton of mistakes," says Coach Holcomb.
The Spartans are embracing the new challenge of the season.
It starts off the field, but Mayo hopes to finish strong when the games kick off.
"Just a family. We're all one. We have two words that describe our program. It's attitude and effort. And every single one of those kids has those words," says Gau.
"I think the sky's the limit for them. I honestly do. We know that going against 6A schools and a school that has twice the enrollment that we do and others that are up there that we don't have as many kids in the school. We know the offensive and defensive line we don't have maybe the depth that some of those schools do, but that's the way it is and we just push through it. We expect big things out of all our kids," says Coach Holcomb.
The Spartans start the season on the road against Burnsville on August 31st.