The Mayo girls' tennis team comes into the season with a lot of experience

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Spartans girls' tennis team has been putting in the work this offseason - and it is paying off so far.
Mayo hosted Albert Lea and Northfield this afternoon and beat both teams.
The Spartans are young, but they have big goals.
There are just three seniors on the roster this year.
These ladies have been working year round to get ready for the season and they're hoping to go all the way.
Head Coach Jeff Demaray says this team comes in with a lot of experience.
"We've had a state tournament team for a number of years. I think our players have put a lot of time in the offseason. And that's what I really say is sections and state championships are won in the offseason and they've put a lot of time into it, you know. They're rearing and ready to go, so hopefully this is going to be our season, but obviously we're trying to take it one match at a time. We're trying to get better every day," says Coach Demaray.
"I think this year could be different. I don't know. I feel a little more energy with it. More excitement. A little more driven, even, with all the new girls coming out and stuff. So I think it'll be really good. But the drive for sure. I think the energy is high this year," says Senior Ella Dozois.
The Spartans compete on Saturday morning at 9 against the Lourdes Eagles.