The Mason City Riverhawks hosted the Forest City Indians for a football scrimmage on Friday night

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Riverhawks hosted the Forest City Indians on Friday night for a football scrimmage.
The teams did move the scrimmage to the middle school field after the rain and both teams put together touchdown drives.
This is the first time Mason City hit the field as the Riverhawks.
The team is focusing on protecting the ball, knowing everyone's responsibility, and eliminating mental mistakes.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Mason City's Head Coach whos says this team is really young, including some kids who haven't played high school football before, but they are working well together.
"We've pieced together. I really like what we've got. We've seen great effort. They're really eager to learn. They watch film. We can monitor that nowadays. So they really show some eagerness, but again, nothing like actually getting a scrimmage in," says Coach Lee.
Mason City hosts Fort Dodge a week from tonight and Forest City will host Lake Mills.