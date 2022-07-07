MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a big weekend in Mason City for pickleball enthusiasts.
This marks the third year of the Mason City Pickleball Classic.
The Mason City Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament this weekend at the East Park Pickleball Complex Friday through Sunday.
There are over 200 players signed up to compete from 11 different states.
The president of the Mason City Pickleball Club says the sport just keeps on growing.
"It's really an easy, relatively cheap sport to get into and it's open to all ages. There's not any kind of barrier to get into pickleball. We have players from 9 to 90 playing, so it's welcoming to all people and you just meet the nicest people on the pickleball court," says Mandi Pralle, President of the Mason City Pickleball Club.
The event is free and open to the public and there will be food trucks.
Competition kicks off at 5 Friday night.