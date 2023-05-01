The Mason City girls' soccer team starts the season out strong

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City girls' soccer team has started this season out with a bang.
And with just one loss so far, they do not plan on slowing down any time soon.
The Riverhawks have just one loss and that one went into a shootout, with Mason City losing by just one goal.
Every other win has not been close.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Mason City seniors.
They say the offense and the defense is clicking.
The offense moves the ball well and the defense focuses on holding opponents offsides.
And the goalie communicates with her teammates.
At the end of the day, the team just wants to keep it simple and play their game, while also laying the foundation for the future of the program.
"As a senior, I think all of us can see the impact this season has had on the underclassmen and we want to leave them, as seniors, with the opportunity to keep this going. It feels good. The season feels real good. And as seniors, we're proud of that, but we don't want it to go away as we do," says Brianna DiMarco.
"I'm hoping for just wins on wins on wins. Just keep on going honestly. Hoping it doesn't end," says Loie Kamm.
The Riverhawks are heading to Des Moines North on Tuesday night.