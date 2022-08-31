The Lourdes Eagles football team prepares for a tough test on Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lourdes Eagles are making the trip to Chatfield to take on the Gophers, the defending state champions.
The Eagles have just seven seniors on the roster so they are young, but talented.
Coach Mike Kesler says they have had a great offseason and come into each practice with a good attitude.
The team is preparing like it would for any other game.
Coach Kesler says the team that is the most disciplined will win this matchup on Friday.
"Everybody knows we've got the defending state champs right out of the gate. Jeff and his staff do a tremendous job. They've got a lot of guys back, so we've got our hands full going down there for their home opener. But it's going to be a lot of fun. It's exciting because we're going to find out ... we're going to know after Friday what kind of kids we've got. So that's probably the thing I'm looking forward to the most," says Coach Kesler.
The Eagles kick off against the Chatfield Gophers on Friday night at 7.