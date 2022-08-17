The LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals football team is putting in the work before the season kicks off

LeRoy, Minn. - The LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals are coming off quite the season last year, bringing home the state trophy in a dominant championship game.
LeRoy-Ostrander won the 9-man State Championship Game 58-8 last season and they're hoping to build on that success this fall.
The program is growing.
They dressed 17 athletes for the championship game and have 29 suiting up this year.
Head Coach Trevor Carrier says the Cardinals won't change too much.
All the receivers are back.
Their running back is back and ready to go after an injury last year.
And the Cardinals have a new starting quarterback in Layne Bird.
"Definitely nervous, but I think once the jitters go away, I'll be pretty excited and it'll be fun," says Layne.
"This is just a fun group of kids. Again, very cliché maybe, but we have great kids at LeRoy. As you can see, it's a great atmosphere. We have more kids out. We have junior high practice. Over your left shoulder, we've got a group of ten younger kids. And what are they doing over there? They're playing football right now. You can hear them right now. That's exciting," says Coach Carrier.