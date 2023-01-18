The Lake Mills Bulldogs boys' basketball team is on a roll this season

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - The Lake Mills Bulldogs boys' basketball team got another win on Tuesday night, making them 13-0 on the season.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Senior Denton Kingland and Junior Lance Helming.
They say the Bulldogs are playing well as a team and leaning on everyone's strengths.
But they're always working on building up that defensive game.
Most importantly, though, they're having fun out there.
"It's a joy to go out there and play every single night I think. I mean, I think that's most of it. You don't really think about the record too much or the stats or how many shots you're making or missing while you're out there. I think a lot of it is just playing with joy and having fun with your friends and teammates," says Denton.
"Having as much fun as we do and just playing with our best friends. It's just amazing. And we won't get to do that again," says Lance.
The Bulldogs travel to Osage on Friday night to take on the Green Devils.