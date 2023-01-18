 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Through The Night...Heavy Overnight...

.Snow will continue to advance northward across the area through
the rest of the evening, with widespread snows expected for the
overnight hours.

Most of the evening accumulations will be across northeast Iowa
and parts of southwest Wisconsin. Overnight, the heavier snows
shift into southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, becoming
more focused north of Interstate 94 toward daybreak Thursday.

A 2 to 4 hour period of 1 to 2" per hour snowfall rates are
expected for most locations, resulting in quick accumulations and
road conditions going from slippery to hazardous.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, brief
bouts of freezing rain remain possible, which could result in a
glaze of ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

The Lake Mills Bulldogs boys' basketball team is on a roll this season

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lake Mills boys' basketball team is on a roll this season

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - The Lake Mills Bulldogs boys' basketball team got another win on Tuesday night, making them 13-0 on the season. 

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Senior Denton Kingland and Junior Lance Helming. 

They say the Bulldogs are playing well as a team and leaning on everyone's strengths. 

But they're always working on building up that defensive game.  

Most importantly, though, they're having fun out there. 

"It's a joy to go out there and play every single night I think.  I mean, I think that's most of it.  You don't really think about the record too much or the stats or how many shots you're making or missing while you're out there.  I think a lot of it is just playing with joy and having fun with your friends and teammates," says Denton. 

"Having as much fun as we do and just playing with our best friends.  It's just amazing.  And we won't get to do that again," says Lance. 

The Bulldogs travel to Osage on Friday night to take on the Green Devils. 

Recommended for you