The Lake Mills Bulldogs boys' basketball team is on a roll this season

Weather Alert

...Snow Through The Night...Heavy Overnight... .Snow will continue to advance northward across the area through the rest of the evening, with widespread snows expected for the overnight hours. Most of the evening accumulations will be across northeast Iowa and parts of southwest Wisconsin. Overnight, the heavier snows shift into southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, becoming more focused north of Interstate 94 toward daybreak Thursday. A 2 to 4 hour period of 1 to 2" per hour snowfall rates are expected for most locations, resulting in quick accumulations and road conditions going from slippery to hazardous. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, brief bouts of freezing rain remain possible, which could result in a glaze of ice. The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning, tapering off from south to north as a it does. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&