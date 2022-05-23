The Kid's Cup Tournament celebrates 25 years

BYRON, Minn. - Monday was the 25th annual Kid's Cup Tournament at Somerby Golf Club in Byron.
The Kid's Cup Tournament raises money for kids at Olmsted Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic Children's Center.
Each golfer raises a minimum of $500 to participate.
This event has raised over 1.6 million dollars in its 25 years.
Mark and Sheryl Tasler started this event all those years ago.
"It started with a need. And we were willing to support it. And it just has grown every year. This year, they're thinking we're going to hit $100,000. I mean, isn't that something? Just a beautiful event. And all of this money goes for the right reasons," says Mark.
And they did just that raising roughly $105,000 on Monday and more, with matching funds and last minute donations still being added up.
The "American Waterworks" team brought home the trophy!