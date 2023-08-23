The Kasson-Mantorville Komets volleyball team is all in this season.

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville Komets have high hopes for this year and they are all in.
"All in. We're giving it 100% each day, even if we only have twenty in our tanks. Just give 100% of that twenty," says Ellie Ask.
"People may not believe in us, but we believe in each other. And all of us are committing to be here and put in the time to get somewhere and move forward in state and sections and everywhere," says Abby Distad.
The Komets volleyball team won the section tournament and brought home the third place trophy at the state tournament last year.
They expect nothing less of themselves this season.
"To create that grit and the care that the players have for each other and have for the game," says Head Coach Larry Hegerle.
And it all starts with putting in the work in practice, but most importantly, the chemistry they have with each other.
"The dedication and willingness to put all forth effort. I mean, it came from everyone last year and it really helped us. And you could tell by where we stood and how we ended up," says Distad.
"And along with the physical aspect, the mental aspect. Just believing in each other and loving each other as a whole," says Ask.
