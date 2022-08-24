The Kasson-Mantorville Komets football team gets ready for Byron in week one

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville Komets are coming off a dominant season last year, making it all the way to the Class AAAA Championship game.
Kasson-Mantorville lost that game to Hutchinson, finishing the season 9-4.
Head Coach Joel Swanson says he wants the team to do three things: have fun, improve week to week, and play as a team.
He says if they do that, good things will happen.
Coach Swanson talks about one of the things he's preaching heading into the first game.
"We've got to be on the same page. I don't care if it's offense, defense, special teams. You can't have a guy going and doing his own thing and then all of a sudden you leave a hole wide enough for me to run through, weaving and stuff. So a lot of that takes communication and everybody's got to be kind of focused in," says Coach Swanson.
The Komets open up their season on the road a week from Friday.
They will face the Byron Bears.