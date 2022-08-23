The Kasson-Mantorville girls' soccer team is gearing up for another season

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville Komets girls' soccer team hosted a scrimmage with the Mayo Spartans and the Waseca BlueJays.
Kasson-Mantorville has a new head coach this season.
Coach Rick Barnhill comes to KM with plenty of experience.
He stresses being satisfied with the result, regardless of the outcome.
Coach Barnhill wants the team to take some risks.
The Komets have a new head coach with a different system and a new goaltender.
"And be very attack oriented. So even in our system of play, it's very attack oriented and it's designed. So we want to go out there with a just play mentality. Play to win. Not play not to lose," says Coach Barnhill.
"I'll definitely be really nervous. But I think I'll be ready. And hopefully I don't mess up and I play my best. And our team does really good. But we're really good, so I think we can do it," says Goaltender Kylie Meyer.
The Komets take on the Austin Packers on Thursday night at 7.