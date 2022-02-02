 Skip to main content
...Another Round of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight...

.Another round of wind chill advisory headlines remain in place
tonight, covering much of northern, western, and a portions of
central Iowa. Lows ranging from a couple degrees below zero to
around 13 below zero along with north winds 10 to 20 mph will
result in wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.
Additional wind chill headlines may be necessary for portions of
northern into central Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning
with forecast wind chill values around 20 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

The Kasson-Mantorville Cheer Team is heading to Nationals next weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

The Kasson-Mantorville Komets Cheer Team is heading to Nationals next weekend.

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville Komets Cheer Team is heading to Florida to represent Minnesota in the National Cheer and Dance Championship. 

The team has been preparing for months and they're excited to see what they can do. 

The cheerleading team is heading to Nationals for the first time in program history. 

Certain skills are required in their routine including jumps, stunts, pyramids, elite stunts, and single base stunts. 

The Komets have been putting in the work about five days each week and they will be ready. 

"Very excited just to go there and have the experience, but also very nervous at the same time," says Analeisa Fate. 

"We're just all really grateful that we actually got the opportunity to be able to go show that a small town in Minnesota can be at Nationals.  I think it's pretty cool," says Alianna Dubois. 

The team heads to Nationals in Florida next weekend. 

