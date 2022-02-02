The Kasson-Mantorville Cheer Team is heading to Nationals next weekend

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville Komets Cheer Team is heading to Florida to represent Minnesota in the National Cheer and Dance Championship.
The team has been preparing for months and they're excited to see what they can do.
The cheerleading team is heading to Nationals for the first time in program history.
Certain skills are required in their routine including jumps, stunts, pyramids, elite stunts, and single base stunts.
The Komets have been putting in the work about five days each week and they will be ready.
"Very excited just to go there and have the experience, but also very nervous at the same time," says Analeisa Fate.
"We're just all really grateful that we actually got the opportunity to be able to go show that a small town in Minnesota can be at Nationals. I think it's pretty cool," says Alianna Dubois.
The team heads to Nationals in Florida next weekend.