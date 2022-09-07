The John Marshall Rockets football team is focusing on speed this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The John Marshall Rockets are coming off a 23-0 loss to Mankato West, with a lightning delay, in their home opener.
The Rockets have a new head coach at the helm and are going back to the basics.
Head Coach Kyle Riggot wants this team to focus on the fundamentals.
Coach Riggot talks about position-less players, meaning he has a lot of athletes that can play multiple positions.
The program has won just a handful of games these past few years and they're planning to turn that around, starting with speed.
"This was at the forefront of our strategy this summer in training our kids. You know, everything we do, we want to protect their nervous system. So that started in the weight room and on the track. The kids bought in and when you see it translate to the grass, it's really cool," says Coach Riggot.
The Rockets are making the trip to Austin to take on the Packers Friday night.
Kickoff is at 7.