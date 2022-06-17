The Hayfield Vikings baseball team comes up just short in state championship game, but wins in other ways

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Hayfield Vikings baseball team brought home the first place trophy last year, but came up just short this year.
"This game doesn't define us as a team. That's a very good team. That Randolph team has worked their tails off to be as good as they are, just like we have. They got the better of us today and they deserve everything they got. But this game doesn't define us as a whole. Like you said, we've won three state championships, two in basketball and one in baseball. And we were given the opportunity to possibly go for a fourth in a row and that's all you can ask for," says senior Easton Fritcher.
The Hayfield Vikings hit the field in the Class A State Championship game against the Randolph Rockets.
The Rockets may have gotten the 2-1 victory and the first place trophy, but the Vikings still won in other ways, friendships and many memories.
"Nothing short of amazing. I mean immaculate. I can't describe it. We've been playing together forever. And Kasey has done a great job of coaching us, bringing us here every year. The fun we have on the field every single day. I can't even describe it. It's amazing," says senior Nolan Klocke.
The Vikings have laid quite the foundation for the future of this program.
"I wouldn't be surprised if you see Hayfield back again. And ah, it's hard man," says Easton.
"They've built something that's, one, going to be hard to replace. And they're expecting it to stay in place. And that's what they want. It's great to see. They're great leaders on and off the field. Or on the basketball court. It doesn't matter where they're at. They're just leaders. And so they're going to be hard to replace, but they expect it to stay where it's at for Hayfield baseball," says Head Coach Kasey Krekling.
Congrats to the Hayfield Vikings on a fantastic season!