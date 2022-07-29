The Great Frontier Bull Riding event took place at the Grandstand on Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Great Frontier Bull Riding event took place on Friday night at the Olmsted County Free Fair.
There were 18 riders from multiple states and countries.
The World Champion competed and the number two rider in the Professional Bull Riding standings competed.
There was a cowgirl competing too!
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with two of the bull riders to learn more about what keeps them coming back to this sport.
"The intensity of the sport. I mean, this is one sport where you have other things to worry about other than winning and losing. It's about living and dying. And just that intensity and comradery of the guys. Can't be touched," says Keith Hall.
"I guess we're a little bit of adrenaline junkies and like he said, kind of becomes like a family. When you start, you can't stop. You just get addicted to it," says Alvin Detweiler.