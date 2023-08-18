The Fillmore Central Falcons football team is hoping to make more history this season.

HARMONY, Minn. - The Fillmore Central Falcons made program history last year, winning the section and making it to the State Tournament.
And they're hoping to go deep in the postseason this year too.
"Our theme is to improve your best, right. After we lost and the season ended, the goal was to get back to that point. And the goal previous to that, the year before, it took a while to get to that. Like are we capable of doing that? But now that they've been there, done that, know what it takes, obviously they got a taste of that and want to get back to that level for sure," says Head Coach Chris Mensink.
"We're just trying to make it back to where we did last year and try to get the job done this year. That's pretty much it. That's the goal," says senior Luke Hellickson.
The Fillmore Central Falcons made it all the way to the State Semifinal game, after making program history by winning the Section Tournament and punching their ticket to State.
The Falcons fell to Minneota in the Class A Semifinal game by just one point.
Hellickson says the team is focusing on doing the little things right and taking it one day at a time. He says it's all coming together.
"We're a passing team. We love passing the ball, but we can also run it. I say we can do everything well. We've got really fast players on this team. And yeah, we've got some strong guys too," says Hellickson.
"We've got to get better every practice. We've got to make fewer mistakes. We've got to continue to gel as a team. And these seniors have got to lead the way with their leadership and focus on game one at Hayfield," says Coach Mensink.
The Falcons kick off the season on the road against the Hayfield Vikings on September 1.