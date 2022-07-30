The Demolition Derby is taking place at the Grandstand on Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the Grandstand tomorrow is the Demolition Derby.
If you don't know what a Demolition Derby is, there are different races depending on the size of the car.
As a driver, you want to be the last one standing, so drivers prepare their cars to get hit and hopefully continue to run despite the collisions.
Steve Heitman with Impact Motorsports Promotions drove in these events for 42 years.
"I don't think, without a doubt, if it wasn't such a rush to the driver, you know, who would ever spend that kind of time and effort? For instance, me for 42 years, what would be wrong with you? But the drivers that do it forever, they just ... it's fun. It's a thrill. They can't quit," says Steve.
He is expecting at least 50 drivers for the event.
It kicks off at 1 on Sunday afternoon.