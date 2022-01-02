The Curling Club of Rochester says anyone can learn the sport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The president of the Curling Club of Rochester assures KIMT News 3 Sports that anyone can play this sport.
With the Winter Olympics right around the corner, President Steve Russell says the club wants to continue teaching people more about the sport.
The Curling Club of Rochester is always welcoming new members.
Steve says he's excited to watch curling in the Olympics.
"I'm originally Canadian, so I'll be cheering for Canada as much as I'm cheering for the US. But it's interesting seeing some of the new countries participating. Like I think this year, Australia is participating in curling at the Winter Olympics for the first time, so that will be interesting to see," says Steve.
Curling in the Winter Olympics kicks off February 2nd.
The Curling Club of Rochester is hosting curling at Little Thistle on Tuesday and Friday this week, depending on the weather.
