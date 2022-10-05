The Curling Club of Rochester is sending a men's and women's team to the 2022 Arena Curling Nationals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Curling Club of Rochester is making some noise nationally.
They have been invited to the 2022 US Arena National Championships.
These championships are a special event for those clubs that do not have a facility dedicated specifically to curling.
There are eight women's teams and twelve men's teams.
The Curling Club of Rochester is sending both a men's and women's team.
They started practicing once a week and will ramp that up as the competition gets closer.
One club member says this sport is special.
"The spirit of curling is really about community. It's about fairness. It's about playing fair and making sure that everyone has a good time while being out on the ice," says Kelsey Schuder.
"I can already see this fall, like our momentum is already more than it was before COVID hit. So that momentum is huge and getting a lot of attention and interest in the club. Right now, we're the largest community in Minnesota that doesn't have its own dedicated curling facility," says Michael Blazing.
Nationals take place in Eveleth, Minnesota on November 3rd-6th.