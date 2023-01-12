The Clear Lake Lions boys' basketball team is hoping to keep its win streak alive

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Lions boys' basketball team is still undefeated.
They are preparing for a tough opponent on Friday night night, the Humboldt Wildcats.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the team's head coach and two captains earlier today as they get ready for the game.
Head Coach Jeremy Ainley says the team needs to keep on shooting well and sharing the ball.
Captains Travaughn and Ben say the Lions have good team chemistry.
And they want to keep communicating on the court, especially when they hit the hardwood tomorrow.
"We have a big game tomorrow. It's going to be a very hostile enviroment for us to be in, but it makes the game more fun when everybody is screaming and yelling at you. We've had it all year and we just keep looking forward to it," says Ben Loge.
"I think that going there it's pretty important that we talk a lot and defense is going to be pretty key. They like to run the floor a lot. They obviously like to shoot a lot like in past years. So just making sure that we man up, full court. And not letting their guys get easy layups or back doors. Throughout the whole game, just hustling from offense to defense and I think that will be pretty crucial to winning tomorrow," says Travaughn Luyobya.
The Lions are making the trip to Humboldt to face the Wildcats on Friday night.
Tip off is set for 7:45.