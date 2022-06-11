The Chatfield softball team makes program history

CHATFIELD, Minn. - The Chatfield Gophers softball team is the Class AA state tournament champs.
"It was very emotional. We all ran in the middle and I'm pretty sure everyone was crying. Tears of joy, of course. It felt amazing," says senior catcher Peyton Berg.
"It was really emotional. Like leading up to that when Devann, our right fielder, caught the first one, we were like okay one out. Then Brynn caught the second one, our third baseman. We were like okay, there's two. It was like a leading up moment and when it finally happened, it was really good," says senior shortstop Jaiden Zimmerman.
The Chatfield Gophers knocked off Proctor High School in the Class AA state championship game, getting the win in a close one, 3-2.
All of the scoring came in the first inning.
"Our coach says win the first two innings because those are the most crucial innings, in the beginning. So when we got those three runs, it was kind of like okay, we can relax a little bit. But then they got their two runs. So like throughout the whole game, we were just trying to get more insurance runs. We didn't. But Claire was pitching amazing and our defense was solid, so it was good," says Peyton.
This championship has been years in the making.
"Ever since the 2020 season was canceled, we made this pact, like the COVID-19 thing. And we started hitting every single day. We would work out every single day, like all that stuff. It took a lot of offseason work. We've been hitting and everything in the offseason and when the season started, we put in the hard work that was needed," says Peyton.
All that hard work paid off.
The team made Chatfield softball history as the first team to win a game in the state tournament and then they won it all.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Jaiden and Peyton about the legacy they hope to leave behind.
"There's a lot of little girls and I always feel like it starts with the little girls up. And showing them that it could be done. There could be several state championships coming up in the future," says Peyton.
Congrats to the Chatfield Gophers on a fantastic season!