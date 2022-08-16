The Chatfield Gophers football team prepares for another dominant season

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Fall sports are underway in Minnesota and high school football teams kicked off practices this week, including the Chatfield Gophers.
The Gophers are coming off a dominant season last year.
Chatfield knocked off West Central/Ashby 14-13 in the Class 2A Championship game.
The Gophers have 19 seniors this season.
All the skilled positions are back, with a few linemen.
Head Coach Jeff Johnson says his team is going to have to play their best football every Friday night.
"Everybody wants to touch the ball and score. And that's a nice problem to have, you know. As long as everybody buys into the team first, we're going to be pretty tough to beat," says Coach Johnson.
"Every team is going to bring their 'A' game. And we're the team to beat. That's kind of a first for us. It's always been Caledonia. So being the team to beat. We're going to get the best of the other teams and it's going to help us get better as well," says senior Isaac Stevens.
The Minnesota high school football season kicks off in just two short weeks.