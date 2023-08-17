The Chatfield Gophers football team is eyeing another state title run.

CHATFIELD, Minn. - The Chatfield Gophers are looking to build on last season's success.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the team to learn how they are getting ready for this year.
The Chatfield Gophers made it all the way to the State Championship game last season, losing to Barnesville for their first loss.
"I mean, it's hard losing a State Championship. Everyone wants to get back there. We want to do our best and we want to beat Barnesville," says senior Kail Schott.
"Try to make it as far as we can again. Our goal is to play as far into the playoffs as we can. And anything can happen. We always play in a tough section, so we're going to see great week in and week out conference matchups and when we get into that section, it's goign to be a barn burner again. So it's going to be exciting football when it gets down to it," says Head Coach Jeff Johnson.
The Gophers are looking ot build on that success and they believe the hard work will pay off.
"What's exciting is just those unanswered questions on how we're actually going to be. I've got a feeling that we're going to be good, but you just never know. There is some excitement there about not having a for sure feel on who's going to play where yet, who's going to step up and rise to the occasion and who's going ot be that unknown kid, that player that's going to really shine for us," says Coach Johnson.
There is no doubt in the athletes' minds that they will not make it back to that Championship game.
"I feel like we can make it back to the state title. We really could," says Schott.
The Gophers kick off their season on the road against Pine Island on September 1.