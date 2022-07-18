The Central Springs Panthers softball team prepares for Mount Ayr in state on Tuesday

MANLY, Iowa - In Class 2A, the Central Springs Panthers are the number one seed coming into the state tournament, with just one loss on the season.
The Panthers will face the Mount Ayr Raiders on Tuesday.
The Panthers won big over the Osage Green Devils, 10-0, in the Class 2A Region 5 Championship game.
The Raiders got the 5-1 win over West Central Valley in the Region 4 Final.
Central Springs is trying to do the little things right in the infield leading up to this matchup.
The team has had a target on their back the whole season.
"We've seen it all throughout this year, especially in the conference, you know. Even going into tournaments to play. I think, for us, we just need to stay focused and we just go to compete. We don't worry about who we play. It's about how we play," says Ashlyn Hoeft.
"It's just focusing on one pitch at a time," says Abby Pate.
The Panthers hit the field at 3 Tuesday afternoon in Fort Dodge.