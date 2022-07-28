The Bayside Waterski Show Team of Albert Lea is hosting a regional competition this weekend

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - This weekend Albert Lea is hosting a waterski competition with teams competing from four different states.
The Bayside Waterski Show Team of Albert Lea is hosting the competition for 8 teams coming from Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota.
Competition begins tomorrow afternoon at 1 with individual events.
The team events are on Saturday and Sunday.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Brad Belcher to learn more about what we can expect to see on the water this weekend.
"Great way to see quite a few, variety of teams. Different sizes of teams. There are some teams that will be putting out five boats and fifty skiers out there at once going out. So it's a great way to see a lot of people going at once and see what's possible out there," says Brad.
The competition is free to attend and there will be concessions available.
