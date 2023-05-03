The Austin Bruins prepare for the Central Division Finals against St. Cloud

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins have advanced to the Central Division Finals for the first time since 2018.
The Bruins are hosting the St. Cloud Norsemen this weekend for a five-game series.
To get here, Austin beat the Minot Minotauros in three games, shutting out their opponent in the last matchup.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Forward Gavin Morrissey what makes this season different.
"It's definitely a really special group of guys we've got here. It's twenty-two of my closest friends. Like guys I'll be friends with for the rest of my life. And that's why we feel so passionately about this run so far. Because we definitely know how special of a group this is and how special of an opportunity it is to win a championship," says Gavin.
The Bruins host the Norsemen on Friday night.
The puck drops at 7:05.