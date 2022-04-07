The Austin Bruins have a lot to play for with four games remaining in the regular season

AUSTIN, Minn. - In the NAHL, the end of the regular season is inching closer.
The Austin Bruins still have a lot to play for with four games remaining.
The Bruins are third in the standings behind the St. Cloud Norsemen and the Aberdeen wings.
If Austin wins the next three of four games, they will have home ice advantage in the playoffs.
Right wing Walter Zacher says the team is focusing on their defensive zone play heading into the weekend.
He says the team is ready for what this postseason could bring.
"Seeing what we can do. We've seen glimpses of it since my time here since Christmas break, but it's really exciting to see the team that we have and be able to go far in the playoff run," says Zacher.
The Bruins hit the ice against the Aberdeen wings tomorrow night at 7.