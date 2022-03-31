The Austin Bruins are finishing the season strong as they get closer to the playoffs

KIMT News 3 Sports - The Austin Bruins are sitting in third place right now behind the Aberdeen Wings and the St. Cloud Norsemen.
Austin split the series with the Aberdeen Wings last weekend getting the win in overtime in the first game and falling short in the second game.
Things are clicking for the Bruins as they inch closer to the playoffs.
Defenseman Liam Whitehouse says not only do they want to win the Robertson Cup, but the team also just wants to continue to compete together.
"We know the more we win, the more we get to stay together. The more we get to be together as a team. Because we're from all over and this season doesn't last forever and as soon as that last game hits and we end up losing, we all go home and a lot of us won't see each other again. So we really want to stay together. We're a really close team. And that's another driving factor," says Whitehouse.
The Bruins host the St. Cloud Norsemen Saturday night.