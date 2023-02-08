The Austin Bruins and the North Iowa Bulls get ready to face off this weekend.

KIMT News 3 Sports - In the NAHL, the Austin Bruins are sitting at first in the Central Division.
Defenseman Jack Malinski says the team is hoping to clinch a playoff spot soon.
The Bruins host the North Iowa Bulls on Friday night.
These two teams faced off last weekend and split the series.
Jack says the Bruins need to keep the Bulls in front of them and add a third player on the top to create a stronger offensive possession.
He feels the key to the playoff push is to stay mentally checked in, especially this weekend.
"They can hang in there with us. Anyone in the Central Division can hang in there with us. But when we play our best hockey, I don't think we can lose to many teams in our division," says Jack.
And the Bruins are making the trip to Mason City on Friday to take on those North Iowa Bulls.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Byron Hartley from the Bulls tonight.
He says the Bulls are really coming together.
They have four lines that can score right now, defensemen that are doing anything to win, and Goalie Mitch Day had 35 saves last Friday night.
Byron says heading into the series with the Bruins this weekend, they're focusing on getting a lot of shots on net and hopefully spending less time in the defensive zone.
"We know the Bruins are a very good team. They have, I think, 30 wins already for a reason, so I mean we know they're a very good team. But we think we match up well against them, so like I said, we're very excited for the weekend. We're hoping it's another tough, physical game because as a player, who doesn't love to be in those. So it should be good," says Byron.
The Bulls and the Bruins face off on Friday night in Austin and on Saturday night in Mason City.