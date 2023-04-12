The Austin Bruins and the North Iowa Bulls gear up for their last regular season series

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday... .An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the mid- teens to mid-20s. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant. * TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&