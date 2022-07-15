CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The All Iowa Lawn Club is celebrating 20 years.
The court they play on is called the 'Court of Dreams', which is made of all grass.
"This is the end of 20 years of hard work and passion. And it's so wonderful to see my friends, my family, reunite with people who have been here and come here for so many years. And just create a magical moment here amongst the corn on the Kuhn family farm. It's very special," says Mark Kuhn.
Mark is the guy that started it all.
This all-grass court idea was initially just for fun with family and friends, but it has become so much more.
"It was never designed to be a destination place, just a little whimsical fantasy of Wimbledon Centre Court. But it was the passion of my entire family that made it what it is today," says Mark.
The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating 20 years and four professionals hit the court Friday afternoon, including Madison Keys, Caty McNally, Nathan Healey, and KP Pannu.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Madison how this court compares to Wimbledon.
"It's actually a phenomenal court. I've heard that someone was on their hands and knees with tweezers to make sure all of the weeds were pulled out, so it's a pretty fantastic grass court," says Madison Keys.
Two of the original cast members from the "Field of Dreams" movie stepped foot on the 'Court of Dreams', too.
"This is amazing. I'm so happy that I was able to get out here and bring a couple of my friends along with me. It's obviously a little different than the grass courts that I'm used to, but it's an amazing court and it's so great to be back in Iowa," says Madison.
All of the proceeds from the event on Friday are going to the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation and Madison Keys' non-profit called Kindness Wins.
Here is a link to more information about the 'Court of Dreams'.