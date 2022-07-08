The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating 20 years with a special event next week

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - We have all heard of the Field of Dreams, but there is a Court of Dreams too, an all grass tennis court, located just outside of Charles City where they are celebrating 20 years with some very special guests.
"I discovered Wimbledon with my grandfather while listening to his short-way radio. I was fascinated by the score, the English accent, all the Wimbledon traditions. And we had it in my mind for 40 years before we finally acted on it," says Mark Kuhn.
The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club is just outside of Charles City, Iowa, with a grass tennis court.
The guy who started it all, Mark Kuhn, says this court was supposed to just be fun for family and friends.
"Pretty soon a famous sportswriter called and all of a sudden, he put it on the back issue of Tennis Magazine and people just started coming and they've never quit," says Mark.
Next week the Club will be hosting a two-day event.
There will be four professional tennis players taking part, including Quad Cities' own Madison Keys, Caty McNally, Nathan Healey, and KP Pannu.
The first day is a clinic in Clear Lake for the kids to learn more about fundamentals and mental health from the professionals.
The second day is full of competition on the Court of Dreams and fun events.
And here is the surprise.
"Two of the original cast members, two of the ghost players from the movie 'Field of Dreams' will make an appearance. And they'll go out and play catch. And interact with the tennis ghost players," says Mark.
If you want to go, you can still get tickets online, in-person, or at the door.
Here is a link with more information.
All of the proceeds go to the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation Madison Keys' non-profit called Kindness Wins.