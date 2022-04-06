The Albert Lea High School robotics team is heading to the World Championship

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea High School robotics team is heading to Texas next month.
"In the first couple of weeks, we noticed what the strengths of some of our people are, so we were easily able to assign roles in different ways to make the robot. And from there, we could essentially divide and conquer into making a robot we were all very proud of," says Easton Hillman.
The Albert Lea High School robotics team calls themselves the Broken Zip Ties.
The team is heading to the World Championship for the first time in program history.
"I think it stems from like the chemistry the whole team has. We all know exactly what we're supposed to do and how we do it and not to get in anyone's way I guess," says Brecken Koepke.
Every year, the team is given a task to complete.
This year, in the simplest way of explaining it, they needed to put these little rings onto a pole.
The team needed to build a robot to do that, along with a few other tasks.
This is the fourth robot the team has built this season, with the hope that this is the winning one.
"It's going to be really cool to see all the robots there with teams from across the world and just to be able to compete with them. It's just really exciting. And seeing some of the ideas that other teams had with their robots," says Maxx Richards.
The team competes in Dallas, Texas on May 5th-7th against 82 teams in their division.
There are about 800 total high school teams competing from all over the world, including Australia, Venezuela, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan, just to name a few.
Good luck to the Broken Zip Ties!