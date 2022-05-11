The 4x100 Century girls' track team has big dreams for this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 4x100 Century girls' relay team is shooting for the stars this season and they're pretty darn close.
The four ladies were invited to compete at the Elite Meet a little over a week ago at Hamline University.
The team finished the race with a time of 49.04.
Just last year the 4x100 team finished their race at 48.28, receiving second place at the state meet and setting a school record.
These four have been working hard to keep that success going.
"Some blood, sweat, and tears. Definitely," says Favor Omoijuanfo.
"I agree with that," says Megan Lund.
"And just lots of practice too with our handoffs and stuff," says Madison Habberstad.
I think that's our biggest like thing that we have worked on over the season and from last year too. It's just like handoffs, handoffs, handoffs. So that's kind of a key factor," says Megan Lund.
"Because the speed is there. We all have phenomenal speed. Just if we drill down on our handoffs," says Favor Omoijuanfo.
The team competes again on Tuesday.