The 2022 Minnesota Fishing Opener is Saturday!

KIMT News 3 Sports - If you're hoping to cast a line this weekend, listen up!
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Commissioner of the MN Department of Natural Resources.
She says to make sure you know the regulations of where you plan to fish.
Wash your boat when you take it out of the water to prevent the spread of aquatic species.
Commissioner Sarah Strommen also wants to remind you to wear a life jacket.
"Particularly this year that water is cold, so you want to make sure that you have your life jacket. Wear your life jacket. Don't just have it next to you or somewhere in the boat. You need to have it, but please wear it. Because if something unanticipated happens, it's much safer to have it on your body because the water is cold," says Commissioner Strommen.
You also need a fishing license before casting a line.
