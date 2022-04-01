St. Cloud knocks off the North Iowa Bulls Friday night By Mary Peters Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Apr 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIMT News 3 Sports - St. Cloud 3, North Iowa 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Peters Sports/MMJ Author email Follow Mary Peters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Cerro Gordo County StormTeam 3: Rain and Humidity Return Mid Week Updated Dec 2, 2021 National Sports NBA tries to return to normal after two pandemic-altered seasons Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local How climate change is and isn't impacting Minnesota's unusual summer Updated Dec 2, 2021 Sports Saturday prep sports scores Updated Feb 26, 2022 Cerro Gordo County Polar Bear Club Plunge returning to Clear Lake this December Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you