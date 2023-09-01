St. Charles track athlete, Tyler Gunnarson, makes Team USA

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - One St. Charles wheelchair track athlete is making some noise.
Tyler Gunnarson is competing for Team USA.
Gunnarson has broken national, state, and school records already and now he's heading to Thailand to compete internationally in the 2023 Worldability Sports Games.
He's hitting the track in six different races.
And Gunnarson's dad was also chosen as a coach for Team USA.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked him what he hopes his legacy will be.
"I hope it shows them that like nothing is impossible. And if you put your mind to something, you can go and get it. It's the dedication that you have to put in to getting that goal," he says.
Gunnarson will be competing in late December.