St. Ansgar baseball team punches ticket to state for the first time in 15 years

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - In North Iowa high school baseball, the State Tournament kicks off next week and for the first time in 15 years, the St. Ansgar Saints are in.
The Saints kicked off the Newman Catholic Knights in the Class 1A Region 2 final.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with three of the St. Ansgar seniors and they say the team played together and played for each other.
And they did the little things right.
The team is hoping all their hard work pays off next week.
"In order for us to come out on top this next week, we need to be able to hit the ball well and that's what we've been going for all season, so hopefully it comes around this week with all the extra time we're putting in," says Tate Mayer.
The Saints are hitting the field against Remsen-St. Mary's in the first round of the State Tournament.