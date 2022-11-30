Spring Valley native competes at the Pan American Championship in Chile

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - A Spring Valley native competed at the World Archery event last week.
Nick Kappers just got back from Santiago, Chile where he competed in the Pan American Championship in individuals and the men's compound team for Team USA at the World Archery event.
Nick's love for archery began when he was younger watching his dad hunt.
This year he qualified for the Pan American Championships.
He competed as a group in the men's compound event and the team took gold.
Nick also competed individually and beat the defending world champ to take home the gold medal.
Leading up to this event, he was practicing seven days a week and shooting 90-200 arrows each day.
Nick says it's a mental game, but also about conditioning to prepare for a competition like this one.
"Just take it one shot at a time and basically make every arrow count and shoot the best shot you can. It's easier said than done," says Nick.
He is getting ready for the indoor archery season.
The competition kicks off next week in South Dakota.