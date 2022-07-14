Spring Creek National takes place in Millville on Saturday

MILLVILLE, Minn. - Spring Creek National in Millville takes place on Saturday.
It kicks off at 1.
This is one of 12 races the pros compete in each year.
The Millville track is known for its elevation.
The Martin family owns and runs the track and their two sons will be competing, one for the final time as a pro.
Alex Martin announced his retirement after the 2022 season just a few days ago.
He says there are a lot of memories at the track in Millville.
"There's been some moments like when me and my brother are battling and like you could literally hear the fans all the way around the track. And I mean, our bikes are pretty loud, so like for the fans to be cheering that loud that I can hear them over the bikes is pretty cool. Those are just some moments that gave me some goosebumps," says Alex Martin.