Spring Creek Motocross employee reflects on love of sport

MILLVILLE, Minn. - Pro motocross racers hit the track at Spring Creek National on Saturday.
Employee Mike Quinn has been working at the track for decades.
"It's become a passion of mine. And thank God my wife lets me do it," says Mike.
Now in his 70s, Mike is back on the bike after three years off due to surgeries.
"I picked up a little 250 and Mikey, my son and I, have done a few trail rides. I'm really having fun getting back at it. I practiced on Thursday. I got a little bit of track time, albeit very slow," says Mike.
He first got on a bike after he was done with the military.
Mike couldn't participate in traditional sports because of injuries, so he picked up a bike.
His first motocross race was in 1974.
Thirteen years later, the Martin family bought Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville.
And the rest is history.
"I just love it. It's an individual sport. And it's extremely physically demanding. These guys out here, world-class athletes. Obviously us amateurs aren't. But it keeps us in shape. You're always thinking. You always have to be very observant. The track changes every lap," says Mike.
He says he hopes to ride bikes until he's 80 years old.