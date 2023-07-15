 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Spring Creek Motocross employee reflects on love of sport

MILLVILLE, Minn. - Pro motocross racers hit the track at Spring Creek National on Saturday. 

Employee Mike Quinn has been working at the track for decades. 

"It's become a passion of mine.  And thank God my wife lets me do it," says Mike. 

Now in his 70s, Mike is back on the bike after three years off due to surgeries. 

"I picked up a little 250 and Mikey, my son and I, have done a few trail rides.  I'm really having fun getting back at it.  I practiced on Thursday.  I got a little bit of track time, albeit very slow," says Mike. 

He first got on a bike after he was done with the military. 

Mike couldn't participate in traditional sports because of injuries, so he picked up a bike.  

His first motocross race was in 1974. 

Thirteen years later, the Martin family bought Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville.

And the rest is history. 

"I just love it.  It's an individual sport.  And it's extremely physically demanding.  These guys out here, world-class athletes.  Obviously us amateurs aren't.  But it keeps us in shape.  You're always thinking.  You always have to be very observant.  The track changes every lap," says Mike. 

He says he hopes to ride bikes until he's 80 years old. 

