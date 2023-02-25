 Skip to main content
Saturday sports

  Updated
Here are the sports highlights from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

MN Boys' Prep Wrestling 

Section 1A Link

Section 1AA Link 

Section 1AAA Link 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

MFL Marmac 57, Lake Mills 48

Dunkerton 68, Newman Catholic 64

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Triton 58, Lewiston-Altura 56

Winona 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Goodhue 77, Fillmore Central 70

Spring Grove 53, Lyle-Pacelli 38

Southland 86, Glenville-Emmons 32

Maple River 73, Hayfield 70

Gymnastics 

State Results Link

NJCAA WBB

RCTC 123, Itasca 46

NJCAA MBB

RCTC 72, Anoka-Ramsey 65 (OT)

