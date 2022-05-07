 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball 

Hayfield 5, Triton 0

Lourdes 6, PEM 4 

Byron 19, Faribault 6 

Fillmore Central 16, Southland 9

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14, Kasson-Mantorville 4 

Stillwater 11, Mayo 6 

MN Prep Softball 

Cannon Falls 16, Triton 6

Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Hayfield 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 12, NRHEG 0 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse 

Century 14, New Prague 6 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Southeast Polk 3, Mason City 0

Mason City 6, Carroll 2 

NPSL

Med City 2, LC Aris 1

NJCAA

St. Cloud 6, RCTC 0

RCTC 5, St. Cloud 4

