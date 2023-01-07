Saturday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Maple River 67, Chatfield 41
Mayo 68, Eagan 65
Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 48
Spring Grove 61, Mankato Loyola 54
Lyle-Pacelli 74, Legacy Christian 61
Worthington 78, Albert Lea 51
Redwood Valley 94, NRHEG 50
Stewartville 83, Park of Cottage Grove 50
St. Thomas Academy 62, Byron 47
United South Central 84, Alden-Conger 51
Mankato West 64, John Marshall 56
New Life Academy 75, Hayfield 61
South St. Paul 70, Kasson-Mantorville 69
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Waterloo West 52, Charles City 40
Riceville 68, Northwood-Kensett 55
Algona 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Century 46, Northfield 30
Blue Earth 59, Albert Lea 55
Austin 52, Byron 43
Lourdes 64, LCWM 56
Mankato West 49, John Marshall 38
Stewartville 60, Marshall 42
AC/GE 75, United South Central 50
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Hayfield 57
Kasson-Mantorville 69, St. Peter 66
Chatfield 70, Triton 53
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 50, Forest City 49
Riceville 55, Northwood-Kensett 44
Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Century 3, Faribault 1
Lourdes 3, Austin 2
Hastings 7, Dodge County 1
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Mankato East 13, Austin 0
Century 4, Princeton 4 (OT)