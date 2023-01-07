 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Maple River 67, Chatfield 41

Mayo 68, Eagan 65 

Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 48

Spring Grove 61, Mankato Loyola 54 

Lyle-Pacelli 74, Legacy Christian 61 

Worthington 78, Albert Lea 51

Redwood Valley 94, NRHEG 50

Stewartville 83, Park of Cottage Grove 50 

St. Thomas Academy 62, Byron 47 

United South Central 84, Alden-Conger 51

Mankato West 64, John Marshall 56 

New Life Academy 75, Hayfield 61

South St. Paul 70, Kasson-Mantorville 69 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Waterloo West 52, Charles City 40

Riceville 68, Northwood-Kensett 55

Algona 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Century 46, Northfield 30

Blue Earth 59, Albert Lea 55 

Austin 52, Byron 43

Lourdes 64, LCWM 56

Mankato West 49, John Marshall 38

Stewartville 60, Marshall 42

AC/GE 75, United South Central 50

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Hayfield 57

Kasson-Mantorville 69, St. Peter 66 

Chatfield 70, Triton 53

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Clear Lake 50, Forest City 49

Riceville 55, Northwood-Kensett 44 

Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Century 3, Faribault 1 

Lourdes 3, Austin 2 

Hastings 7, Dodge County 1 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Mankato East 13, Austin 0 

Century 4, Princeton 4 (OT)

