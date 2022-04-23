 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0
KIMT Sports.PNG

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball 

Byron 7, Faribault 0

Rushford-Peterson 8, Lyle-Pacelli 6

GMLOK 8, Goodhue 6

GMLOK 9, Rushford-Peterson 7

Norwood Young America 5, Pine Island 4

Lourdes Softball Invitational 

Round 1

St. Anthony Village 10, Rochester Marshall 0

Randolph 4, Cannon Falls 0

Mayo 14, Lourdes 3

Maranatha Christian Academy 9, St. Paul Central 3

Winners

St. Anthony Village 7, Randolph 1

Mayo 9, Maranatha Christian Academy 1

Losers

Cannon Falls 11, John Marshall 7

St. Paul Central 8, Lourdes 4 

Championship 

St. Anthony Village 10, Mayo 3

3rd Place Game 

Maranatha Christian Academy 8, Randolph 2

5th Place Game 

St. Paul Central 10, Cannon Falls 9

7th Place Game 

John Marshall 14, Lourdes 6

MN Prep Baseball 

Byron 12, Cannon Falls 2

Byron 4, Cannon Falls 2

Century 3, Owatonna 0

Lake City 3, Pine Island 2

Lake City 5, Pine Island 3

Fillmore Central 3, Caledonia 0

Austin 15, PEM 14

Northfield 9, John Marshall 6

MN Girls' Lacrosse

Park of Cottage Grove 7, Century 3

MN Boys' Lacrosse

Mayo 17, Mound Westonka 12 

NAHL

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2

OBA and ABA League 

Rochester United 100, St. Paul 94

