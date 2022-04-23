Saturday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Softball
Byron 7, Faribault 0
Rushford-Peterson 8, Lyle-Pacelli 6
GMLOK 8, Goodhue 6
GMLOK 9, Rushford-Peterson 7
Norwood Young America 5, Pine Island 4
Lourdes Softball Invitational
Round 1
St. Anthony Village 10, Rochester Marshall 0
Randolph 4, Cannon Falls 0
Mayo 14, Lourdes 3
Maranatha Christian Academy 9, St. Paul Central 3
Winners
St. Anthony Village 7, Randolph 1
Mayo 9, Maranatha Christian Academy 1
Losers
Cannon Falls 11, John Marshall 7
St. Paul Central 8, Lourdes 4
Championship
St. Anthony Village 10, Mayo 3
3rd Place Game
Maranatha Christian Academy 8, Randolph 2
5th Place Game
St. Paul Central 10, Cannon Falls 9
7th Place Game
John Marshall 14, Lourdes 6
MN Prep Baseball
Byron 12, Cannon Falls 2
Byron 4, Cannon Falls 2
Century 3, Owatonna 0
Lake City 3, Pine Island 2
Lake City 5, Pine Island 3
Fillmore Central 3, Caledonia 0
Austin 15, PEM 14
Northfield 9, John Marshall 6
MN Girls' Lacrosse
Park of Cottage Grove 7, Century 3
MN Boys' Lacrosse
Mayo 17, Mound Westonka 12
NAHL
Aberdeen 3, Austin 2
OBA and ABA League
Rochester United 100, St. Paul 94